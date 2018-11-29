Perak assembly told 116 students in state addicted to drugs

Wong said that 116 secondary school students in Perak tested positive for drugs. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 29 — About 116 secondary school students in Perak tested positive for consumption of illegal drugs, the state assembly was told today.

Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development, and Community Welfare Committee Chairman Wong May Ing said the findings were based on tests conducted on 3,002 students from January to September this year.

“The state National Anti-Drug Agency together with the State Education Department conducted the test.

“And 4 per cent of the total amount tested positive for drugs,” she said, adding all the drug addicts are boys.

The Pantai Remis assemblyman said that out of 116 who tested positive, four was for opiate, 30 was for ganja and the rest was for methamphetamine.

Wong also said the agency had conducted a total of 668 operations in the state from January to September and 3,659 drug addicts were arrested under Section 3 (1) Drug Addicts Act (Treatment and Rehabilitation) 1983.

She also pointed out that the Kinta district recorded the highest number of arrests on drug addicts at 943, while the Hulu Perak district recorded the lowest number at 210 throughout the period.