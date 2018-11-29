FT minister: Taman Rimba Kiara condo project off if corruption found

Khalid said the Taman Rimba Kiara project is among 97 projects in the city under investigation by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The controversial construction of a super condominium project in Taman Rimba Kiara will be considered null and void if there are elements of corruption found linked to it, Khalid Samad said today.

The Federal Territories minister said the Taman Rimba Kiara (TRK) project, as it is known, is among 97 projects in the city under investigation by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

"In the end, if they find that there are elements of corruption, abuse of power or fraud, then automatically the whole project becomes illegal.

"So if it becomes illegal due to elements of corruption and it is proven, then the developer cannot demand any compensation because they were involved in illegal activities.

“But that is something I can't prove myself, it must be undertaken by the MACC," Khalid told reporters in Parliament.

For now, the Shah Alam MP and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh have established a new joint committee involving the developer Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur Mayor and several resident associations to resolve the dispute over the proposed project to be built on one of the last green lungs in the densely-populated national capital.

The committee’s task is to find a middle ground between the Taman Tun Dr Ismail resident associations who are against the development, and the developers themselves.