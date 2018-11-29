Trump expresses ‘deep concern’ over Russian seizure of Ukrainian ships

US President Donald Trump and his daughter Tiffany Trump attend the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington, November 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 — President Donald Trump has “deep concern” over Russia’s armed seizure of three Ukrainian ships, the White House said yesterday as Trump decides whether to cancel planned talks with President Vladimir Putin.

During a phone call between Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “the two leaders expressed deep concern about the incident in the Kerch Strait and the continued detainment of Ukraine’s vessels and crew members”, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Russian border patrol boats fired on, boarded and seized the three Ukrainian vessels, along with 24 sailors, on Sunday off the coast of Crimea, a Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow.

The clash has refocused international attention on the long festering conflict in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic where Russia has supported insurgents in the east and taken complete control of Crimea in the south.

Trump said Tuesday that as a result of the crisis he is reconsidering plans for one-on-one talks with Putin during the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires at the end of this week. Trump and Erdogan will discuss the issue at their own talks during the G20, the White House said.

Meanwhile, Putin defended Russian forces’ actions yesterday, accusing the Ukrainians of having staged a “provocation”.

Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, accuses the Kremlin of preparing for “full-scale war”.

Western governments have rallied behind Kiev, accusing Russia of illegally blocking access to the Sea of Azov, used by both countries, and of using force without justification. — AFP