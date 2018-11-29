Ex-education minister at MACC HQ for questioning

Charges are expected to be filed against Mahdzir tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is back at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to have more statements recorded over the controversial RM2.5 billion energy deal for rural schools in Sarawak.

Several news portals including The Star and Malaysiakini reported the former education minister arriving at the MACC compound in Putrajaya at about 9am today.

He had been summoned for questioning on the same issue last October 16 and according to news reports, charges are expected to be filed against him tomorrow.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor both claimed trial to bribery on the Sarawak school deal on November 15.