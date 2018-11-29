Johor presents 2019 budget with RM3.4m surplus

Osman said for next year’s development expenditure, the state government will allocate RM600 million through contributions made to its development fund. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 29 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian tabled today Pakatan Harapan’s maiden state budget for next year with a projected surplus of RM3.43 million.

The excess revenue was an increase of RM2.29 million from this year’s budget by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Osman said the budget themed “Menerajui Perubahan, Menggalas Harapan Bangsa Johor Bestari” will be based on six strategic thrusts.

He said the six include ensuring the well-being of the people; sustainable development and resources maintenance; infrastructure development, trade zone drivers and digital communities; dynamic democracy and social equity; modernising Islamic education, human capital and cultural heritage; as well as governing efficiently, with integrity and democratically.

“The Johor Budget 2019 covers 28 sectors and 207 focus points involving a total allocation of RM6.774 billion.

“The state revenue collection for next year is expected to reach RM1.55 billion, while the estimated expenditure is RM1.54 billion. This is a surplus budget of RM3.43 million,” said Osman when presenting the Johor Budget 2019 at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Osman, who is the Kempas assemblyman, said for next year’s development expenditure, the state government will allocate RM600 million through contributions made to its development fund.

“The Johor Budget 2019 was made possible from the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030, the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) mid-term review, the national Budget 2019 as well as input from the Johor Budget 2019 survey conducted since August,” said the 66-year-old MB in his maiden budget speech.

At the same time, Osman also announced the disposal of the state administration’s debt to the federal government amounting to RM189 million.

“This was from the initial (debt) amount of RM334 million owed and the settlement agreement on the outstanding remainder of RM145 million is in the final stages of negotiations to be disposed of by the federal government,” he said.