Lawyers say falsely accused of hiring thugs in temple case, warn of lawsuits

Federal Reserve Unit police stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Two lawyers insisted today that they are not the ones who allegedly took money from a developer and hired thugs to forcibly occupy a Hindu temple site, saying they were only retained after the incident.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla also explained that he and his colleague were hired to represent the developer’s employees who were among those arrested over the violence that broke out across two days in the vicinity of the temple in USJ25 of Subang Jaya.

He said the false accusations against him and a fellow lawyer were spreading on social media, including a photo of them and caption wrongly identifying them as the two lawyers that authorities said took RM150,000 and paid 50 thugs to take over the temple site.

“I, Haniff Khatri and Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, strongly condemn the malicious accusations and fake slander that was circulated by anyone, and give stern warning that we will take the necessary action in law against all and any individuals who were involved in the circulation of those malicious accusations and false slander, if the malicious actions are not stopped immediately!!” he wrote in a statement early this morning.

Haniff said he and Rafique were “living proof” of how the sharing of false information could threaten the safety of those who were not even involved in a case, possibly hamper investigations, or deny them fair trial if there are criminal proceedings.

He also pointed out that the case did not involve two lawyers as initially disclosed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, saying only one of the two employees implicated was a legal practitioner.

Haniff further explained that he and Rafique were appointed by developer One City Development Sdn Bhd to represent the company's employees who were taken in by police for investigations into the November 26 riots at the temple area.

One City Development owns the USJ 25 land in Subang Jaya where the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple is located and has been locked in a protracted land dispute with the temple committee.

Haniff said the three staff members of One City Development ― a worker and two officials ― are currently still under remand to assist in police investigations.

Yesterday, Selangor police said 30 people have been arrested so far to assist in investigations on the unrest over the past two days at the temple area.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to make an announcement on the issue today in Parliament.