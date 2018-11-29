Subang Hindu temple faction fails court bid to block relocation order

Lawyer S. Mogan, representing the temple’s 'pro-stay' group, told reporters that its main civil suit against the developer, state government and temple committee will proceed despite today’s court rejection of the stay bid. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — The High Court here today dismissed an application filed by the “pro-stay” faction of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple to stay its relocation from USJ 25 in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Judge M. Gunalan ruled that the applicants S. Thangaraju, S. Nagarajah and M. Mohanakrishnan had failed to raise reasonable grounds and that the temple must be relocated as the land on which it sits has a new owner.

The decision was delivered in chambers.

Lawyer S. Mogan, representing the temple’s “pro-stay” group, told reporters that its main civil suit against the developer, state government and temple committee will proceed despite today’s court rejection of the stay bid.

The Hindu temple was the site of riots for two straight nights this week that left a number of people injured, and vehicles and properties damaged.

The land upon which the temple is built is now owned by One City Development Sdn Bhd.

A group calling itself the Save Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple task force wants the house of worship to remain at its current location.

A consent judgment was made in March 2014 where all parties agreed to the temple’s relocation.

