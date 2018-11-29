Johor unveils six pillars of prosperity in 2019 state budget

Osman said the initiatives will cover areas including housing, education, cost of living, employment opportunities, health, entrepreneurship, public transportation and the development of youth and women. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 29 — The Johor government outlined six strategic thrusts in its Budget 2019 to drive overall development in the state.

The six include ensuring the well-being of the people; sustainable development and resources maintenance; infrastructure development, trade zone drivers and digital communities; dynamic democracy and social equity; modernising Islamic education, human capital and cultural heritage; as well as governing efficiently, with integrity and democratically.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the initiatives contained in the six thrusts areas were the effort and commitment of the state government that aims to ensure sustainable economic development.

He said it is also to ensure people’s hope of living a happier, healthier and more prosperous life.

“Overall, the budget covers 28 sectors and 207 focus points based on the six strategic thrusts areas.

“This is the result of expectations from Johor residents and also as outlined in the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030,” said Osman when tabling the Johor Budget 2019 in Kota Iskandar here today.

Osman, who is the Kempas assemblyman, said the state government had taken into consideration the feedback from the people through a survey conducted on social media since last August in drafting the state’s budget.

He said there were 3,193 feedback forms received via Google form and email.

The 66-year-old first term MB also said among the main areas included housing, education, cost of living, employment opportunities, health, entrepreneurship, public transportation and the development of youth and women.

“I thank all those who have contributed their ideas and opinions,” said Osman.