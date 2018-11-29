Najib’s silence confirms The Edge boss’ assertion, says Kit Siang

Tong revealed last week details of a meeting with Najib in the latter’s house three years ago to personally inform the then-PM of Low’s allegedly fraudulent activities in 1MDB, but claimed he was shot down, and his newspaper licence suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang prodded Datuk Sei Najib Razak to give his account of what transpired during a 2015 meeting with media tycoon Datuk Tong Kooi Ong in relation to the 1MDB saga.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that Najib’s silence would be taken as an indirect confirmation of Tong’s assertion that the then prime minister was fully aware of Jho Low’s dealings in the sovereign investment fund, which are now the subject of a global financial investigation that has also resulted in the indictment of prominent bankers.

“The former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has become Malaysia’s most prolific FaceBook user.

“In the last seven days, he had 35 Facebook postings, averaging five a day – ranging from three to seven postings a day.

“But he condemned himself on the 1MDB kleptocracy by his thunderous silence on Edge Media Group chairperson Datuk Tong Kooi Ong’s revelations five days ago rubbishing Najib’s claims of ignorance over the 1MDB scandal,” Lim said in a statement today.

Tong, who owns financial paper The Edge, revealed last week details of a meeting with Najib in the latter’s house three years ago to personally inform the then-PM of Low’s allegedly fraudulent activities in 1MDB, but claimed he was shot down, and his newspaper licence suspended.

Penang-born Low has denied all charges of wrongdoing in 1MDB, but has gone into hiding. He has been charged in absentia with laundering billions of dollars said to have been stolen from the Malaysian fund.