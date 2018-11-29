Adidas Basketball reveals new collection

The Marquee Boost BB7822 by adidas Basketball. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 29 ― Adidas Basketball has unveiled its SS19 collection on Tuesday, created in association with local New York City athletes.

As well as a range of apparel the new collection features three key footwear silhouettes, the N3XT L3V3L, Marquee Boost and Pro Vision in four unique colorways, which have been designed after adidas spoke to basketball athletes for their feedback on what they need from their sportswear.

“At all stages, the game of basketball is changing, and athletes are creating new ways to hoop,” explains Rashad Williams, senior director, Footwear for adidas Basketball.

“We aimed to shake up the way we create our products to match that, so players from high school to the NBA could look good, feel good and take their game to the next level. We listened to their feedback, collaborated with some of the best design minds in our company and created this new line that’s built for the kid’s game, life and world.”

Featuring a simple Primeknit upper with no laces, the N3XT L3V3L is adidas’ first-ever laceless basketball shoe for wearing on court. It is also the brand’s first shoe to feature LIGHTSTRIKE, a lightweight midsole created exclusively by adidas Basketball to offer players cushioning, support and responsiveness without any extra added weight.

The Marquee Boost is “the most comfortable shoe in the game” according to the brand, with adidas’ signature full-length Boost cushioning for ultimate comfort. A padded ankle collar has also been added in for support, while a durable herringbone outsole offers extra traction on court.

The Pro Vision has been designed for wear both on and off the court and features full-length Bounce midsole for responsive cushioning. Like the Marquee Boost a herringbone traction pattern on the outsole gives players superior grip on all surfaces.

Each style has also been embroidered with the zip code “11222” to reference the city of Brooklyn and its basketball history.

N3XT L3V3L (US$180 or RM755) Marquee Boost (Mid, US$130 and Low, US$120), and Pro Vision (US$100) will be available for 24 hours on December 1 exclusively at adidas.com/basketball. Another drop of Marquee Boost and Pro Vision will be available on December 2. ― AFP-Relaxnews