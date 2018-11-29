Sony following ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with sequel, spin-off

A screengrab from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― Confident of success with December’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony is developing not only a sequel but also a spin-off, according to stories from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

December’s interdimensional animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is just the beginning.

With a review embargo lifted to reveal a very favourable reaction almost three weeks ahead of its cinematic debut, Sony has unveiled plans for not only a second animated Spider-Verse film but an additional, multi-generational feature called Spider-Women.

If Into the Spider-Verse features several incarnations of Spider-Man, centred around Afro-Latino Miles Morales, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine Spider-Women giving the former movie’s female co-star, Spider-Gwen, an even more central role in the spin-off.

Some three generations of Spider-Women will be drawn into the movie which, according to Deadline, is to be penned by Bek Smith, who was involved in the scriptwriting process for March 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Lauren Montgomery of Voltron, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and several DC Comics animated series is thought to be in the frame for Spider-Women, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony has chosen Joaquim Dos Santos of Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to helm the direct sequel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives the week of December 14, 2018.

Live action Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, revolving around the original Peter Parker character, releases July 2019 as the first Marvel movie scheduled after May’s Avengers ensemble picture.

Last week, Sony had announced two untitled Spider-Man universe movies for 2020.

Revealed as antihero blockbuster Venom continued to gobble up ticket sales at the international box office, the two 2020 projects were thought to be a Venom sequel in October 2020 and Jared Leto’s interpretation of vampiric superhuman Morbius in July the same year. ― AFP-Relaxnews