Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ reboot nets Nia DaCosta as director

‘Candyman’ director Nia DaCosta at the premiere of her feature debut ‘Little Woods’, at the April 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― Nia DaCosta made her feature-length debut with modern Western Little Woods in April. Now she’s directing the Candyman reboot produced by Jordan Peele.

Iconic 1990s horror Candyman is being brought back for a June 2020 reboot, and the project has found its director.

With Peele of Get Out producing and co-writing, it’s DaCosta who steps up after making her directorial debut earlier in 2018.

Peele cited Candyman as a “major inspiration” on his filmmaking sensibilities while expressing confidence in DaCosta as a “bold new talent”.

The original 1992 film saw sceptical grad student Helen Lyle (Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Virginia Madsen) investigate the urban legend of a mutilated, hook-handed killer known as the Candyman (Tony Todd), summoned by looking in a mirror and saying his name five times.

The hit movie spawned two sequels over the rest of the decade, again with Todd in the title role, though neither replicated Candyman’s level of success.

Previously most well known for sketch comedy series Key & Peele, Peele’s 2017 feature-length directorial debut Get Out won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay after scaring up a US$255 million (RM1.07 billion) international box office from a production budget of US$4.5 million. ― AFP-Relaxnews