Hear ‘Trip a Little Light Fantastic’ from ‘Mary Poppins’ soundtrack

A screengrab from Disney’s highly-anticipated ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ that stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― Disney has released the audio of Lin-Manuel Miranda performing Trip a Little Light Fantastic from the upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns.

Miranda’s character, Jack, is joined by a group of fellow London lamplighters called the Leeries in the spirited musical numbers, in which he sings about joyfully facing one’s fears.

Mary Poppins Returns follows on from the original 1964 film and is this time set in 1930s London. Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins, along with Miranda as Jack and Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw as the famous nanny’s now grown-up charges.

The movie hits US theatres on December 19. ― AFP-Relaxnews