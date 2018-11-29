Cindy Crawford and celebrity friends launch new wellness brand

‘We Are Ladder’ on Instagram, featuring Cindy Crawford. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 29 ― Supermodel Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about looking and feeling sensational, so the fashion icon’s latest career move ― co-founding a wellness brand ― is a logical one.

The US star has unveiled “We Are Ladder”, a health and wellness brand co-founded by Crawford, LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lindsey Vonn.

“It’s official! @Weareladder has just launched and I’m so honoured to be part of the team,” Crawford told her 3.7 million Instagram followers, linking to a trailer that shows the four celebrities working out, going about their daily (albeit beautiful) lives, and talking about the fact that there is “no magic pill” when it comes to fitness.

At the core of the brand is a collection of daily health supplements such as whey protein and plant protein forming part of a subscription service, but Ladder will also offer consumers curated content spanning health, wellness, fitness and lifestyle.

“My tagline is ‘life is a workout’,” Crawford told WWD of her new project. “My job does take a certain amount of athleticism and a toll on the body. Maybe there are moms or working women who can relate, so that’s my role within the four of us.”

Crawford, of course, is not the first supermodel to throw her hat into the wellness arena. Style icon Elle MacPherson famously co-founded her own brand, Welleco, in 2014, offering a signature “Super Elixir” supplement, as well as additional supplements and products that promise to nourish and calm. The brand has gone from strength to strength, opening up its first boutique in New York earlier this year. Meanwhile, actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s one-stop wellness and lifestyle shop, Goop, has also doubled down on nutritional supplements recently. ― AFP-Relaxnews