Coldplay and Pharrell team up on new track "E-Lo"

This file photo taken on July 6, 2017, shows Pharrell Williams performing on stage during the Global Citizen Festival G20 benefit concert at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, northern Germany. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― Pharrell Williams has teamed up with Coldplay aka Los Unidades on a new track for a charity EP out tomorrow.

Pharrell revealed the release of E-Lo via Twitter, indicating that it was a collaboration between himself, Los Unidades and Los Angeles musician Jozzy.

After some online sleuthing, fans arrived at the conclusion that Los Unidades was in fact Coldplay. First, Parlophone Records revealed Los Unidades this week as a new signing, and some spotted similarities to the members of Coldplay in the visual provided.

The Coldplay fan account ColdplayXtra then uncovered a legal trademark for Los Unidades that listed the four musicians of Coldplay as its founding members.

Now that the track is out, it is clear from the opening notes that it features Chris Martin and company.

E Lo is set to appear on the album Global Citizen EP 1, a four-track EP for Global Citizen that was overseen by Chris Martin, who curates the poverty-fighting charity's annual live music festivals.

Global Citizen EP 1 will be out tomorrow, just ahead of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event taking place on December 2 in Johannesburg. Other musicians featured on the EP include Stromzy, David Guetta and Wizkid. ― AFP-Relaxnews