Claes Bang to play Dracula in BBC-Netflix series

Actor Claes Bang attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Oscar week celebration of Foreign Language Films at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, on March 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 29 ― Danish actor Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider's Web) will take on the role of the iconic vampire in the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries, reports Variety.

The new show by writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss of hit British detective drama Sherlock will have three feature-length episodes.

Inspired by Bram Stoker's novel, the plot will see the bloodsucking count in Transylvania and in London.

Filming on Dracula will begin next year.

“I'm so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character,” Bang said in a statement. “Yes, he's evil, but there's also so much more to him. He's charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there's a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years.”

Bang gave a critically-acclaimed performance in last year's Palme d'Or-winning The Square from Ruben Östlund.

Dracula is being executive-produced by Gatiss, Moffat and Sue Vertue for Hartswood, and Ben Irving for the BBC. ― AFP-Relaxnews