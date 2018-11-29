Ariana Grande to launch YouTube docuseries (VIDEO)

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― The singer dropped a trailer for the four-part YouTube Original titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries yesterday.

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries will give fans behind-the-scenes insight into some of the biggest moments of Grande's career.

“We wanted to bring you as closely into our world as possible,” says the star in the trailer.

The show will focus on the period between the singer's 2017 “Dangerous Woman” tour and her last album, Sweetener, featuring the process behind the making of Sweetener, previously unseen video from the “Dangerous Woman” tour and moments from her One Love Manchester tribute concert.

It will also include concert performances of songs like Focus, Into You, Touch It, Side to Side, One Last Time and Dangerous Woman.

The docuseries is directed by Alfredo Flores and produced by Good Story Entertainment.

The first episode of Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries will debut on November 29, with the remaining three out on the following three Thursdays.

Fans who want to binge watch the entire series at once can sign up for YouTube Premium, Google's subscription video and music service. ― AFP-Relaxnews