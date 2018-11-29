Newborn found abandoned at Johor surau

BATU PAHAT, Nov 29 — A man who had gone to pray at a surau in Kampung Parit Botak, Senggarang, here, was shocked to find a baby wrapped in a towel at its entrance.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the man heard the cries of a baby and upon looking closer found that the baby girl was left on the steps of the surau’s entrance.

He said the complainant had contacted the Senggara Police Station to inform an officer about his “discovery” and then lodged a police report at 5.30am.

Azhan added that the baby was sent to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) and her condition was reported to be stable.

He called on the public who had information about the incident to contact the police at 07-4343999 to assist in the investigation.

The discovery of the newborn at the surau entrance has gone viral on social media sites and on smartphone applications. — Bernama