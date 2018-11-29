Farmers' organisation to distribute RM1m aid in bid to right poultry supply, prices

Ramly said the assistance, which is in the form of grants under the Bumiputera Agenda Leadership Unit (Teraju) and channelled through LPKKL and his company Ramly Poultry Integrator Sdn Bhd (RPISB), would provide training to the farmers. — Reuters pic

SERDANG, Nov 29 — A RM1 million aid will be given to 10 farmers under the Kuala Langat Farmers’ Organisation (LPKKL) as an initiative to control price and solve the shortage of poultry supply, especially during festive seasons.

Ramly Group managing director Datuk Dr Ramly Mokni said the assistance, which is in the form of grants under the Bumiputera Agenda Leadership Unit (Teraju) and channelled through LPKKL and his company Ramly Poultry Integrator Sdn Bhd (RPISB), would provide training to the farmers.

“The aid covers every aspect where RPISB will supply chicks, chicken feed as well as advisory services regarding marketing and management to LPKKL. So, the aid and programme is a platform for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to supply broilers to the slaughterhouse owned by RPISB.

“Our (RPISB) RM100 million slaughterhouse centre is expected to be ready in 2020 and it will use the latest technology, where it will be capable of slaughtering up to 96,000 birds daily for a start.

“This will help the meat processing industry and chicken supply, especially during festive seasons, as well as ensure sufficient chicken supply in the market,” he said when met by reporters at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Ramly Poultry Integrator Sdn Bhd and LPKKL here yesterday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayu at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA 2018), which was held at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park in Serdang here yesterday. — Bernama