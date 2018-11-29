Lokomotiv end Galatasaray Champions League hopes

Lokomotiv Moscow's Vladislav Ignatyev celebrates after scoring the second goal against Galatasaray, November 28, 2018. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 29 ― A goal in each half was enough for Lokomotiv Moscow to earn a 2-0 win over Galatasaray in Champions League Group D yesterday, ending Galatasary's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages and sending both Porto and Schalke through.

The Turkish side needed a victory to put pressure on the group's top two but fell behind just before the interval to a goal from Paris Saint-Germain loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Nine minutes into the second half Lokomotiv added a second through Vladislav Ignatyev, and saw out the victory to give themselves hope of finishing third and moving into the Europa League with one game to go.

Galatasaray still sit third currently, ahead of a final clash with Porto. Lokomotiv's win, however, means both Porto and Schalke are safely through to the round of 16, with top spot to be decided. ― Reuters