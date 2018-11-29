Kristen Stewart to star in proposal romcom 'Happiest Season'

US actress and member of the Feature Film Jury Kristen Stewart arrives for the screening of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― Kristen Stewart is the first named cast member for Happiest Season, which sees its lead change wedding proposal plans because her girlfriend's parents are still oblivious to their orientation.

A young woman prepares to ask for her girlfriend's hand in marriage during the traditional holiday season family get-together.

But things get tricky when it becomes apparent that her girlfriend's parents don't yet know about their daughter's sexuality ― and, it seems, aren't likely to approve.

That's the plot pitched for Happiest Season, a new twist on a romantic comedy formula from Veep pairing Clea DuVall and Mary Holland.

DuVall, better known as presidential daughter-in-law Marjorie Palmiotti in the political satire, takes the director's chair, having done the same for 2016 comedy drama The Intervention.

Holland's acting credits include Veep season 6 billionaire heiress Shawnee Tanz and talk show comedy Blunt Talk.

Among Stewart's other upcoming projects are diving thriller Underwater, civil rights investigation Against All Enemies, and November 2019's reboot of Charlie's Angels. ― AFP-Relaxnews