Khazanah divests 16pc equity in IHH Healthcare for RM8.42b

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) has entered into an agreement with Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Mitsui) of Japan, to divest 16 per cent or 1,403,087,400 shares in IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH), at RM6.00 per share, for RM8.42 billion.

Following the divestment, Khazanah’s shareholding in IHH will decrease to 26.05 per cent.

This is based on the enlarged share capital of IHH after the company completed the acquisition of an additional 30 per cent equity interest in Acibadem Saglik Yatirimlari Holding A.S.

IHH announced the Acibadem acquisition on Oct 8, 2018.

The transaction with Mitsui, which formed an important part of Kazanah’s portfolio restructuring , was subject to relevant regulatory approvals and the completion of the Acibadem acquisition.

Proceeds raised from the divestment would be utilised for new investments and capital requirements.

Khazanah said it would continue to be a significant shareholder with representation on the board of IHH and provide stability to the shareholder base of IHH in the foreseeable future.

“The transaction clearly shows Mitsui’s confidence in the growth of the IHH platform.

“Khazanah remains committed to supporting the group and looks forward to the future success of IHH.

“The divestment is part of Khazanah’s strategy to grow the businesses that we are invested in and to find the appropriate time and value to create liquidity for our future capital and investment needs,” Khazanah Managing Director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Khazanah anticipated the transaction to be completed by the first quarter of 2019. — Bernama