'Game of Thrones' sets reunion special

Sean Bean, who played key figure Ned Stark in the show's first season, will be seen in the 'Game of Thrones' reunion special along with other cast members. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 ― HBO has confirmed that there will be a special reunion episode of the hit TV show, due to air its final season in 2019.

While the final season of the fantasy epic was in production, HBO gathered the ensemble cast ― including actors such as Sean Bean, who have long since left the show ― to shoot a special episode in Belfast earlier this year, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Conan O'Brien hosted the special episode.

The special will not, however, actually air on the network. It will be featured exclusively on a new Game of Thrones complete series home video box set that will bring together seasons 1-8.

The box set will release sometime in 2019, after the final season airs.

The last six episodes of Game of Thrones are due to begin airing in April 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews