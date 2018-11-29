Syed Saddiq named one of the 100 most influential young people of 2018 by global platform

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during the National Youth Research Seminar 2018 at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — London-based global platform aimed at connecting policy makers and public servants has named Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman as one of the world's 100 most influential young people for 2018.

The 25-year-old Youth and Sports Minister is the youngest member of the Cabinet and also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth wing chief.

Apolitical's list recognises young people — 35 and younger — "who are making an impact early in their government careers."

The Muar MP was not only included in the list, he was in the top 20.

“The youth should never be an afterthought but a priority in the nation building process. It is an honour to be listed as one of the World’s 100 Most Influential Young people for 2018.

“But it is an even greater honour to serve the youth of Malaysia. I dedicate this to the youth of Malaysia whom I am proud to serve,” he said.

The list is based on nominations from governments, international organisations like the United Nations and the OECD, universities including Harvard and Georgetown and even businesses.

The full list can be seen here.