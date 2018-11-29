Go Auto Higer Ace commercial van launched in Malaysia

The Go Auto Higer Ace commercial van is launched in Malaysia. ― Pictures by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Commercial and private van users who need a seating capacity of up to 18 seats would be happy to know that Go Auto now has the Go Auto Higer Ace available for private or commercial registration.

Looking very similar to a popular Japanese brand, the Higer Ace is said to have engines that are made in China, but are “licensed” from a Japanese manufacturer. The transmissions are from Aisin, I am told.

The manual transmissions are 5 or 6 speed, depending on the engine options. Plus points include sliding doors on each side, and well-designed reclining seats. Besides, the rear-most row of seats fold up to the sides of the vehicle for ease of stowing luggage.

Made by Go Automobile Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (GAM), the manufacturing arm of Go Auto Group of Companies, the Go Auto Higer Ace was launched by YBhg Datuk SM Azli Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin, Executive Director of Go Auto and graced by YBhg Datuk IR Mohamad bin Dalib, Former Director of Automotive Engineering, Road Transport Department.

This launch marks Go Auto’s entry into the commercial vehicle market with a choice or 15 or 18 seats and two engine capacities, either a 2.5 litre or 3.0 litre engine respectively with prices ranging from RM138,500 to RM145,000 for Peninsular Malaysia.

“Go Auto-Higer Ace is our commercial van with 18 and 15-seater fitted with 6 and 5 speed manual transmission with DK5 and DK4 high performance engine with Japan technology.

The interior of the Go Auto Higer Ace commercial van.

Furthermore, the dual sliding door gives passengers more ease to move in and out of the van. The van also has safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) to ensure protection for both the driver and passengers.

The Go Auto-Higer Ace also features heavy duty components that are usually catered to buses such as the axles, clutches and the propeller shaft,” said Executive Director of Go Auto Group, Datuk SM Azli Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin.

“We would like for everyone to experience the comfort offered by our Go Auto-Higer Ace van.

The van was designed to suit the needs and demands from the industry which can be customised to become a school van, workers van, an ambulance and more depending what is asked by our clients. In addition, the high roof window van is done to ensure spaciousness so that passengers can walk steadily without needing to bend over too much, as a result, it provides a pleasurable experience and drive,” continued Datuk Azli.

In terms of dimension, Go Auto-Higer Ace is 5990mm long, 1880mm wide and 2285mm in height with a wheelbase of 3720mm. With 200mm ground clearance, it not only provides an adequate buffer for vans going through rough terrain or humps but also provides elevated visibility for the driver.

“Moving forward, our master plan for commercial vehicle is to provide a comprehensive range of public and private transportation solutions such as narrow van, coasters, minibus and coaches. Our collaboration through manufacturing Go Auto-Higer Ace we have used the technology acquired from Higer, China to produce our commercial vehicles,” added Datuk Azli.

“Since we’re already in the 4th quarter of the year, we are targeting to sell 30 units, while we are targeting to have 400 units sold by 2019. To date, Go Auto has 3 master dealers which are Car2U Sdn Bhd, Ang Trading & Motor Credit Sdn Bhb and KEC Sdn Bhd. In addition of network of 12 sales outlets and 37 service outlets nationwide, all are in implementation at staggered stages,” Datuk Azli also said.

Go Auto-Higer Ace is an 18 and 15-seater fitted with 6 and 5 speed manual transmission with DK5 and DK4 high performance engine with Japan technology.

Customers also get to enjoy a 5-year warranty or 150,000km mileage (whichever comes first) offer for private registration. As an introductory offer Go Auto is offering customers with options of either free service (parts and labour included) worth RM5,000 and additional gifts will also be given to customers making bookings at IOI Citymall from November 29-December 2, 2018.

Price list for each Go Auto-Higer Ace variants are (nett selling price):

― 3.0L 6 Speed 18-Seater RM145,800, 15-Seater RM145,300

― 3.0L 5 Speed 18-Seater RM143,800, 15-Seater 143,300

― 2.5L 5 Speed 18-Seater, RM138,500, 15-Seater RM138,300