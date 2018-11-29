Foo Fighters, the 1975 announced as Sziget headliners

Hungarian rock band Quimby performing on the main stage at the Sziget Festival in the Hajogyaru (Shipyard) Island in Budapest on August 11, 2015. — AFP pic

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 — The Sziget Festival has announced a new round of major headliners, including Foo Fighters, the 1975 and Florence and the Machine.

Festival organisers had already revealed that Ed Sheeran would appear at the 2019 festival, but now they've added a long list of additional headliners and other performers to the roster, including Twenty One Pilots, Martin Garrix, Chvrches, Jungle, Pale Waves and Yungblud.

Hungary's biggest music festival and one of the biggest cultural events in Europe, Sziget takes place every summer in Budapest on an island in the middle of the Danube. This summer's event is scheduled for August 7-13, and early bird tickets are selling out now. Find out more here.

Sziget's lineup bears several similarities to those of the Reading and Leeds festivals, giving a sense of which acts can be expected to appear across European festival stages this summer.

The UK festivals will likewise feature headliners including the 1975, Foo Fighters and Twenty One Pilots, joined by other acts including Pale Waves and Yungblud. Those festivals are scheduled for the weekend of August 23 and 25. — AFP-Relaxnews