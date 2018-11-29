Babysitter’s husband gets 20 years’ jail, 12 strokes of rotan for abuse of baby Zara

Judge Datin Surita Budin meted out the sentence after Hazmi, 36, pleaded guilty to inserting his finger into the 11 month-old infant’s private parts earlier this month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Hazmi Majid, the husband of the babysitter took care of baby Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal or Zara, was sentenced to 20 years jail and 12 strokes of the Kajang Sessions Court here yesterday.

Judge Datin Surita Budin meted out the sentence after Hazman, 36, pleaded guilty to inserting his finger into the 11 month-old infant’s private parts earlier this month.

On the first and second counts the accused who works as a barber allegedly inserted his finger into the baby's genital and anus in a house at Apartment Sri Cempaka, in Section 16, Bandar Baru Bangi, near here, between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Nov. 7.

Both charges were framed under Section 377CA of the Penal Code which provides a minimum jail term of five years and a maximum of 30 years and whipping.

Hazmi was sentenced to 20 years and six strokes of the rotan on each count but the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently from the date of arrest on Nov 13.

On Nov 23, Hazmi was charged in the Kajang Magistrate's Court with the murder of the infant at the same place.

The media had reported that the infant died after two days of being in critical condition at Serdang Hospital, Selangor, believed to be due to physical and sexual abuse by the babysitter’s husband.

However, further medical examination on the infant found that she had tears on her hymen and anus, and the post-mortem report stated the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and skull. — Bernama