US Q3 growth unrevised, headwinds increasing

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 — The US economy slowed in the third quarter as previously reported, but the pace was likely strong enough to keep growth on track to hit the Trump administration's 3 per cent target this year, even as momentum appears to have moderated further early in the fourth quarter.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 per cent annualised rate, the Commerce Department said yesterday in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP growth. That was unchanged from its estimate in October and well above the economy's growth potential, which economists estimate to be about 2 per cent.

The unrevised third-quarter GDP reading reflected a faster pace of inventory accumulation and more business spending on equipment than initially thought that was offset by downward revisions to consumer spending and exports. The economy grew at a 4.2 per cent pace in the April-June quarter.

Strong growth last quarter likely keeps the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates in December for the fourth time this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday he expected solid growth, low unemployment and inflation near the US central bank's 2 per cent target.

But Powell appeared to signal the Fed's monetary policy tightening campaign was nearing an end. Powell has faced intense criticism from President Donald Trump, who has viewed the rate hikes as undercutting the White House's economic and trade policies.

The US dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Powell's rate comments, while US Treasury prices rose. Stocks on Wall Street rallied.

Growth is being driven by the Trump administration's US$1.5 trillion (RM6.28 trillion) tax cut package, which has given consumer spending a jolt and supported business investment. The fiscal stimulus is part of measures adopted by the White House to boost annual growth to 3 per cent on a sustainable basis.

An alternative measure of economic growth, gross domestic income (GDI), increased at a rate of 4.0 per cent in the third quarter, quickening from the second quarter's 0.9 per cent pace.

The average of GDP and GDI, also referred to as gross domestic output and considered a better measure of economic activity, increased at a 3.8 per cent rate in the July-September period, up from a 2.5 per cent growth pace in the second quarter.

The income side of the growth ledger was buoyed by after-tax corporate profits, which increased at a 3.3 per cent rate last quarter after rising at a 2.1 per cent pace in the April-June period.

But dark clouds are gathering over the economic expansion that is now in its ninth year and the second longest on record. The goods trade deficit widened further in October, pressured by declining exports of soybeans, capital goods and automobiles, the Commerce Department said in another report yesterday.

Weak housing market

New home sales tumbled in October, the latest indication that the housing market was softening because of higher interest rates, a third report showed.

Data released last week showed business spending on equipment weakening in October and it could remain tepid with Brent crude oil prices slumping by more than 30 per cent from a four-year high above US$86 in early October. Cheaper oil tends to hurt investment in the energy sector because of reduced profits.

General Motors Co said on Monday that it would cut thousands from its North American workforce, slash production and eliminate some slow-selling car models, which could have ripple effects on the domestic economy.

Growth estimates for the fourth-quarter are currently around a 2.5 per cent pace. Economists expect GDP growth to slow further in 2019 as the fiscal stimulus fades and the effects of a bitter trade war with China as well as a strong US dollar take their toll.

“Growth will slow in the near term,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh. “A trade war remains the biggest downside risk.”

The third-quarter growth slowdown mostly reflected the impact of Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on US exports, including soybeans. Farmers front-loaded shipments to China before the tariffs took effect in early July, boosting second-quarter growth. Since then, soybean exports have declined every month, increasing the trade deficit.

Imports increased a bit faster in the third quarter than previously estimated while the drop in exports was much sharper. The resulting larger trade gap sliced off 1.91 percentage points from GDP growth in the third quarter, instead of the 1.78 percentage points reported last month. That was the most since the second quarter of 1985.

Imports were driven by strong domestic demand and a rush by businesses to stockpile before US import duties, mostly on Chinese goods, came into effect late in the third quarter.

Imports subtract from GDP growth. But some of the imports likely ended up in warehouses, adding to the stockpile of inventory, which contributed to GDP.

Inventories increased at an US$86.6 billion rate, instead of the US$76.3 billion rate estimated in October. Inventory investment added 2.27 percentage points to GDP growth. That was more than the 2.07 percentage points reported last month and was the biggest contribution since the fourth quarter of 2011.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased at a 3.6 per cent rate in the third quarter, down from the 4.0 per cent rate estimated in October.

Business spending on equipment rose at a 3.5 per cent rate, instead of the previously reported 0.4 per cent rate. That was still the slowest pace in two years. The moderation in business spending has been blamed on the import tariffs, which are increasing manufacturing costs for companies. — Reuters