Malaysian Fifa official resigns following graft probe

Datuk Sundra Rajoo speaks during the KLRCA International Investment Arbitration Conference in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2016. — Picture by Muzakkir Sazali

ZURICH, Nov 29 — Fifa’s ethics committee member Sundra Rajoo resigned yesterday, one week after being suspended from his post following an investigation by an anti-corruption unit in his native Malaysia, the global soccer body said.

Fifa said in a statement that it had “taken note of the resignation with immediate effect of Mr Sundra Rajoo as a deputy chairman of its adjudicatory chamber.”

It did not give further details of the investigation or of the accusations against Rajoo, who could not immediately be reached for comment. — Reuters