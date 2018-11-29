With numbers behind him, Perak MB safe for now

Ahmad Faizal brushed aside talks of a bipartisan conspiracy to remove him from office, describing it as just 'coffee shop talk'. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 29 — Barely half a year into the new state administration, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is now facing the threat of a no-confidence vote from his own fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen.

Despite that, the mentri besar has not let the threat get to his head, an anonymous source from his office has revealed — especially since the so-called threat has not managed to gain the necessary support it needed.

“He knows the other parties do not have the numbers,” the source told Malay Mail, referring to the other PH component parties.

“If they had, they would have gone to the Sultan to seek a dissolution of the state assembly.”

The same source also said that not all 30 PH assemblymen share the same sentiment that Ahmad Faizal should be removed.

“That is why Umno assemblymen were approached,” said the source, additionally suggesting the four-party coalition is similarly split on the matter.

In the 59-seat state assembly, DAP holds 18 seats, Parti Amanah Negara six, PKR four, and Ahmad Faizal’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia merely two.

The controversy erupted on Saturday when state Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad revealed that there was a high possibility Perak could face a snap polls, pointing to a movement among the state excos to topple Ahmad Faizal.

But yesterday, Ahmad Faizal brushed aside talks of a bipartisan conspiracy to remove him from office, describing it as just “coffee shop talk” that does not warrant a response from himself.

Another source from one of the component parties has also admitted of the move to oust Ahmad Faizal.

“But it was not through a vote of no-confidence,” he said.

The source said that when a representative from his party approached the Umno assemblymen, the latter were asked if they were happy with Ahmad Faizal’s leadership.

“The representative told them if they were unhappy, something should be done,” he said.

“There is a lot of unrest on the ground,” the source added.

He pointed to Ahmad Faizal’s alleged failure to perform his duties as mentri besar as the main reason fuelling the movement.

“From turning up late for meetings to removing portfolio of excos, you name it, he has done it. Even a simple thing of appointing village chiefs could not be done fast as he is perpetually not around.

“If he does not step down, the state will suffer. If he loves the state, he should step down,” he said.

Despite the harsh criticism, the party source conceded that the PH administration just cannot afford to call a state election.

“Take it from me, we cannot do a state election,” he said, but declined to explain further.

However, political observers have a different take. Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman political science lecturer Teh Boon Teck said there was “an obvious attempt” by Umno to divide the Perak government.

“When there is smoke there is fire. Even though the attempt was initiated by Umno, within the state government itself there are different views held by different component parties towards the state administration and policies.

“For example, the mentri besar saying no to 99-year land titles for New Village folks while Amanah and DAP hold the opposite stand. This is where Umno took advantage of the situation,” he said.

Teh also believes that the odds would be stacked against the mentri besar, if there is a revolt in the state assembly against him.

“Ahmad Faizal is appointed as the mentri besar despite PPBM having only one seat and the support from the two former Umno members: Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi and Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin.

“Thus, Ahmad Faizal’s refusal to fulfill the demand from the component party leaders could put him at risk,” he said.

However, Teh downplayed the possibility of a constitutional crisis similar to 2009, saying the political situation is different now.

“If it is true that there are some excos who want to support Umno to form a government, I don’t see how the person will benefit as the federal government is still under PH.

“If there is a replacement it will be among a PH Malay leader and definitely not from Umno. So I don’t think so there will be a constitutional crisis,” he added.