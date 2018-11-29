Cops deny clashes between Malays, Indians in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Nov 28 — The police today refuted claims of racial clashes between the Malays and Indians in Gurun near Kuala Muda and Kuala Ketil near Baling that went viral on social media.

Kedah police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar stressed that there was no clashes between the races and both areas were safe, peaceful and prosperous.

“For the record, the dissemination of pictures and messages on the alleged racial tension is totally untrue ... the spread of this false news is very irresponsible act and can cause anxiety and fear to society,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Abd Rahim advised the public to stop spreading unverified news or information on social media as it could trigger racial sentiment and threaten the national security.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual or party who tries to threaten public order in the state,” he said.

He said any party found to be spreading fake news could be charged under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and liable to a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama