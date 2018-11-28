AT MCT Tower, shops close early after building thrashed

Some of damage caused by protesters at the One City building in Petaling Jaya November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Several shops located at One City Complex here, closed early today following an attack which saw rioters smashing glass panels at the mall, early Tuesday morning.

The complex is situated about one kilometre from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple where a riot broke out two days ago.

A coffee shop worker when met by Bernama said, after the incident when rioters broke the glass doors and windows at the mall, the management advised shop operators to close their premises early as a precaution.

“Usually we operate until 11 pm but we were instructed to close shop at 6pm today and yesterday.

“Female staff are also not allowed to man the counter because several hours before the incident a group of motorcyclists were seen rounding the area in a suspicious manner,” he said.

Meanwhile a 24-hour convenience store employee said she was told to close the premises at 8 pm, since yesterday, adding that the outlet had never shortened its operating hours before this.

A One City Complex employee when met said after the attack on the mall early yesterday morning, the management decided to stop operation on the same day.

“However today we are operating as usual but some offices located within the premises are still not opened for business.

“Today I requested to leave early as there is only one access road to the One City Complex and I am worried for my safety,” she added.

Seven Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) trucks with 60 personnel are still being deployed at the temple to monitor the situation round the clock.

So far, police have detained 30 individuals to facilitate investigations. — Bernama