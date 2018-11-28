IGP says police ready to face chemical attacks

IGP Tan Sri Muhamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre November 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Police, with the cooperation of five related agencies, are always at a high level of preparedness to face the threat of attacks using chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) agents.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they would cooperate with the Fire and Rescue Department’s HAZMAT, Health Ministry, Chemistry Department, Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) and Veterinary Services Department (DVS) to trace and investigate cases involving threats of CBRNE agents.

“There are many CBRNE issues related to IS and Daesh in the West and West Asia. even at the United Nations, the issue of CBRNE agents has become a focus, especially concerns over Daesh using these to launch attacks which could have a huge effect on people of the affected countries.

“We must be prepared to face this kind of situation in the future,” he said after the launching of a book on ‘Proof and Prosecution’ and a handbook on criminal investigation involving CBRNE agents, here, today.

According to him, so far there had been no serious threat of CBRNE attacks in the country except for the case involving Kim Jong Nam, which used the nerve agent VX at KLIA2 on Feb 13 last year; the theft of two radioactive projectors, which forced the evacuation of two blocks of apartments in Klang in February this year; and the illegal disposal of seven containers of chlorine in Kampung Tambak Paya, Melaka, on Sept 28.

On the books launched today, Fuzi said the handbook on CBRNE investigation, containing eight chapters and 12 appendages, would provide a guide on the procedures police officers should take when investigating such attacks.

“While we are always proactive and pay attention to investigative issues, there are weaknesses in our investigative process...with reproach (from the Attorney-General), we used it as a guideline in preparing the contents of this book,” he said.

The IGP said the handbook was produced with the cooperation of all the five agencies, which had expertise in their own fields. — Bernama