Mah Sing, Lazada team up to sell houses online in SE Asia

The upcoming Lazada 12.12 Grand Year End Sale will mark the first time properties are sold on an e-commerce platform in South-east Asia. ― Picture courtesy of Mah Sing

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Seeking an edge over other property developers in the country, Mah Sing Group Bhd has joined forces with e-commerce platform Lazada Malaysia to offer its products online.

In a joint statement, the partners said the upcoming Lazada 12.12 Grand Year End Sale would mark the first time properties were being sold on an e-commerce platform in South-east Asia.

Mah Sing Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ho Hon Sang said the developer aimed to be as innovative as possible in its business and wanted to reinvent the way consumers shopped for homes.

“Over half of the Malaysian population are shopping online, so being the first developer to sell units online on an e-commerce platform such as Lazada gives us a competitive edge against other developers in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lazada Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Christophe Lejeune said Lazada was excited to be the first e-commerce platform in the region to sell properties.

“After the overwhelming response we received during the 11.11 Lazada Shopping Festival, we are ramping up our efforts to anticipate the changing demands of the constantly evolving and increasingly fearless mobile consumer.

“Malaysian shoppers are looking for more digital solutions for all their lifestyle needs, and we believe that this collaboration will make affordable homes more accessible to young homebuyers,” he added.

Mah Sing projects that will be listed on Lazada for 12.12 include M Vertica, Cheras; M Centura, Sentul; Sensa [email protected] City, KL South; M Aruna, Rawang; M Vista, Penang; and Meridin East, Johor.

Interested buyers can preview homes beginning Nov 28 and can add to cart and purchase from Dec 10 to 12.

Mah Sing home buyers who shop for their homes on Lazada will receive an exclusive five per cent Lazada Incentive worth between RM20,000 and RM30,000, the biggest online incentive ever offered on Lazada.

The developer said it was confident that this would attract many digital-savvy customers.

Lazada Group is majority owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. — Bernama