Mujahid extends olive branch to beleaguered temple

Federal Reserve Unit police stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa has paid a visit to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple tonight, in a bid to dial down tensions.

“I hope we don’t make the situation worse, and if my efforts of coming here can be seen as a rehabilitation or healing process, then see it as a remedy to the tension that should not have taken place,” said the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Mujahid, who held a brief meeting with the temple committee during his visit, said his role as minister not only overlooked the goodwill of Islam, but also made sure principles within the religion are maintained.

“I am also responsible to take care of one important principle in Islam, which is that all houses of worship need to be revered; regardless whether it’s a mosque, temple, church; all are holy places to their devotees.

“So, because we respect their freedom, we are also responsible to maintain and respect the adoration and reverence it carries,” he said during his visit here.

Mujahid also stressed the initial break-in against the temple which triggered the ensuing clashes does not represent any ethnic groups or religions but was committed by those who failed to understand important principles within the Islamic faith.

He once again extended his wishes of goodwill to the temple committee, and expressed his gratefulness to the security forces who had maintained public order throughout the periods of high tension.

“It is not an easy duty, to handle such issues like the break in at the temple here; I was told they never slept to make sure public order is maintained.

“I hope this incident doesn’t happen anywhere else — mosque, churches, temples, or any house of worship, never repeat a break-in such as this,” he said.

Mujahid also said that the Pakatan Harapan government will ensure such incidents do not recur.