Govt looking at business-to-business approach for third national car project

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — A business-to-business approach will, most probably, be adopted in carrying out the third national car project which will be driven by the private sector, says International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

The matter, however, is yet to be finalised, he said when replying to a question on whether the project would be developed on a joint venture basis.

Darell also said the government was scrutinising more than 20 proposals and offers from the private sector and would not involve government funds.

“The government will provide select assistance like licensing and incentives. We will announce them when a decision is made,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2019 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Darell said the initiative to have the third national car, mooted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was not aimed at competing with the existing national car, but to provide the opportunity for innovative local talents and to open up new markets.

“The government takes cognisance of the concerns expressed by many quarters but we have to remember that there is an Asean market of 640 million that is waiting to be tapped, there is no need to fear competition. We want to restore the country’s competitiveness,” he added.

“The third national car will be sold in Asean and will have 4,000 components. Other Asean countries may show interest to partake in the manufacture of the components and this will create a new economy for us and the grouping,” he concluded. — Bernama