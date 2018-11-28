Dr M: Anti-ICERD gathering fine if no crimes committed

File picture shows Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attending an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Those who still want to gather in protest against the adoption of an international human rights treaty can do so if they do not break any laws, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pointed out that the Malaysian government had already announced it would not be ratifying the United Nations’ (UN) International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“We have already said we will not ratify ICERD, but if they want to have other gatherings, they can do so,” he told reporters here.

“We don’t stop people from demonstrating, but when you demonstrate, you must do it properly.

“Don’t dirty places, don’t break houses and all that. That’s criminal acts, so we will act against people who break the law.

“But as long as they just demonstrate, they want to have a nice meal, they are ok. In Malaysia, it’s free,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on how some people appeared to be linking ICERD to the rioting at a Hindu temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya, and if the government was taking pre-emptive steps to prevent the spread of such incidents.

Umno and PAS are planning to go ahead with their December 8 rally against the international anti-discrimination treaty.