Police to launch probe against those who spread fake news after temple fracas

A Hindu devotee prays at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor today said that the state police will lodge reports to probe those who spread unverified news following the Hindu temple riots.

“After this, the police will make a police report and investigate who is the source of those who work so hard to spread nonsense, which can affect public order,” Mazlan said, adding that he too had received “weird” and unverified Whatsapp messages.

“So stop viralling (sic) la. Things which are not verified,” he said in a press conference today, adding that those who are nabbed will be charged in court.

He lamented that the root of the problem are people who recklessly share unverified messages.

On Monday Deputy Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim reminded members of the public to refrain from circulating fake news over the Subang temple riot for fear that it will undermine national security.