On Subang Hindu temple, PM says govt can’t interfere in court process

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — The government will not interfere in court proceedings related to the Hindu temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today.

Dr Mahathir was asked to confirm if the government’s position was that there would be a freeze in the relocation of the Sri Maha Mariamman temple until the court resolves the matter.

“We have to go according to the rules and laws of this country.

“What the court decides, we have to obey, but if they can prove the decision was wrong, they can appeal to a higher court, we will also obey that,” he said in reply to reporters here.

When asked if the government would interfere, Dr Mahathir replied: “The government cannot interfere in the laws. The previous government yes, but not this government.”

The Seafield temple was the location of two violent clashes and rioting this week, which were linked to a land matter.

The land upon which the temple is built belongs to a private developer, with all parties including the temple management in 2014 agreeing to be relocated.

The temple was initially due for relocation on November 22.

A bid by temple devotees wanting to keep the temple on its current location is set to come up at the Shah Alam High Court tomorrow.

