Chelsea legend Drogba coming to Malaysia next month

Chelsea’s Didier Drogba celebrates with the trophy after their Champions League final match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich May 19, 2012. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Fans of English Premier League side Chelsea FC will get a chance to meet one of the club’s legends – Didier Drogba – next month.

The former Blues striker will attend a meet-the-fan session at a popular shopping mall in Petaling Jaya on Dec 8.

Fans can join the exclusive question-and-answer session, to be hosted by Astro SuperSport host Amanda Chaang, and be entertained by a freestyler as well as have photo opportunities with Drogba and share their experiences on social media.

“I am excited about visiting Selangor with Chelsea and their partner, Yokohama. I really hope to meet all the Chelsea fans in Selangor,” Drogba said in a statement issued by Yokohama Malaysia.

The Yokohama Rubber Co. is an official partner of Chelsea, who have won the English Premier League title five times and are the reigning FA Cup champions.

Drogba scored more than 100 goals for Chelsea in the English Premier League, which he won with the club four times. He also won the Champions League with the club in 2012.

Drogba won 12 major trophies in his two stints with the club, from 2004-2012 and 2014-15. — Bernama