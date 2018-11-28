Police: Remand extended for lawyer and friend accused of hiring thugs to terrorise Subang temple

Mazlan said police are still on the lookout for others who were behind the protest. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — The remand order for the lawyer of One City Development Sdn Bhd and his acquaintance accused of hiring thugs to terrorise a temple in Subang has been extended till Saturday, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said today.

“They are not two lawyers, only one lawyer. The other guy is the friend to the lawyer.

“Remand has been extended until Saturday,” Mazlan said, adding that the initial remand order expired today.

He said the lawyer and his friend are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Mazlan said police are still on the lookout for others who were behind the protest, which saw one fireman critically injured and currently fighting for his life at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Earlier today, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed that a private firm allegedly gave RM150,000 to two lawyers who then used part of the money to hire around 50 youths to take possession of the land on which the temple sits.

Muhyiddin said the information was gleaned from preliminary police investigations and questioning of the two lawyers who were among the now 30 people arrested and remanded over the unrest.

It has since been clarified that only one of them is a lawyer while the other person is an acquaintance.

Two law firms had since come out to deny hiring thugs for the under-fire One City.

In a brief statement, law firm Skrine denied that its lawyers were the ones referred to by Muhyiddin, despite its current involvement with the developer.

“None of our lawyers have been arrested by the police. We have no knowledge whatsoever of the alleged hiring of thugs and condemn in the strongest terms any such action,” its partner Khoo Guan Huat said in the statement earlier today.

In a separate statement, law firm Thomas Philip clarified it had stopped representing the developer in 2015 after the judgement involving the land dispute was delivered.

“I had been involved in the difficult negotiations leading to the consent judgement in question being successfully recorded in court, for the peaceful resolution of the dispute with the temple in 2014,” its managing partner Mathew Thomas Phillip said.

“However, I want to make it clear that since 2015, the firm has not in any way been involved in the execution of the consent judgement, as the matter had been taken over by another firm of solicitors.

“Thomas Philip's motto is integrity, commitment, results. We will never try to get results by compromising our integrity,” he added.

One City has also insisted that its personnel onsite were merely directed to assist and support the relocation of the temple, and denied hiring any thugs.