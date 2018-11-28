Amendments to Employment Act to be tabled in March, minister says

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran at the 25th Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings/Conference in KL Hilton, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The amendments to the Employment Act 1955 are expected to be tabled in Parliament in March next year.

Minister of Human Resources, M. Kulasegaran said the public could expect massive amendments to the Act which was last amended in 2013.

He disclosed that the government was already in the final stage after holding several discussion sessions with the stakeholders and non-governmental organisations, and now waiting for the final report from an independent committee before proceeding with the tabling.

“There are 38 major matters (altogether) they are going through these and should be able to get the report ready,” he told a press conference after opening the Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting, here, today

Asked on the report which is supposed to be handed over by the year-end, Kulasegaran said the Cabinet had agreed to give the committee extension of time after they asked to extend the submission to February.

“I, however, told them that their submission should be no later than January. (But) you can rest assured that as soon as the Cabinet approves the report, we will put it online,” he said while referring to the ministry’s standard operating procedure of ensuring that the public is always in the loop. — Bernama