Selangor police chief: 30 arrested over Subang temple riot so far

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to reporters at the Subang district police headquarters November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Police have arrested 30 people in relation to the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple here, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said.



In a press conference at the Subang district police headquarters earlier, Mazlan said that police have obtained separate remand orders for those arrested.



“From the statistics that we have recorded, the latest is 30 arrests. 24 are Malays, one Chinese man, two Indian-Muslims and three ethnic Indians.



“They have already been remanded on different dates. Meanwhile, nine who were recently arrested will be remanded tomorrow,” Mazlan said.



Mazlan said that the nine detainees were picked up beginning last night, until this afternoon.



He added that police are expected to make “several more” arrests.



The predawn clashes at the Hindu temple in USJ 25 that started Monday saw 23 vehicles set ablaze, and one fireman now fighting for his life after being caught by rioters on Tuesday night.



Earlier today, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said there is no reason for the government to impose a curfew despite clashes over two nights at the temple and in the surrounding area.



The home minister said the 24-hour watch currently mounted by police is sufficient.