Malaysian Bar: Disciplinary board will investigate lawyers who hired thugs to terrorise temple

Varughese said that the Malaysian Bar condemns in the strongest terms any involvement by any lawyer in unlawful actions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Bar today vowed to take action against the lawyers who allegedly used RM150,000 from a private firm to hire youngsters and forcibly occupy a Hindu temple in Subang on Monday, once evidence of professional misconduct has been established by the authorities.

Its president, George Varughese in a statement said the Bar Council will immediately lodge a complaint with the Advocates and Solicitors Disciplinary Board (ASDB) and prosecute the complaint to the fullest extent.

"ASDB — a body independent of the Bar Council, which is statutorily established and tasked to investigate professional misconduct will adjudicate the matter and mete out appropriate disciplinary punishment.

"The Bar Council stands ready to render assistance to the authorities in investigating this matter," he said.

He added that the Malaysian Bar condemns in the strongest terms any involvement by any lawyer in unlawful actions, which would amount to gross professional misconduct and a serious breach of professional ethics.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today disclosed the alleged role of the firm’s lawyers in triggering the unrest at the site of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25.

Muhyiddin told reporters that the information was gleaned from preliminary police investigations and questioning of the two lawyers who were among the 21 people arrested and remanded over the unrest.