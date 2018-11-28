FGV to finalise appointment of new CEO by end of January 2019

Wira Azhar earlier said that he will quit as interim CEO wand remain as non-executive chairman of the group. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — FGV Holdings Bhd will finalise the selection of its candidate for the chief executive officer (CEO) position by end-January next year, said Chairman and Interim CEO Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid.

He said for the post of chief financial officer (CFO), it would be resolved earlier, but he did not disclose the exact date.

“We have already shortlisted the candidates for the CEO position, which we have reduced to one or two options (from 11 candidates), and it shall be resolved by end-January next year. This candidate is someone (from) external and is able to play the role. He or she is not too old and not too young and it doesn’t matter what is the race, religion or where they come from.

“What FGV is looking for is a person who can play the role efficiently and effectively,” he told reporters after the announcement of FGV's third-quarter financial results here, today.

Azhar also stressed that the candidates do not necessarily have a background in the plantation sector.

“You can learn, but if you are talking about the CFO post, we will need someone who is aggressive as well as strategic in terms of financial management, and able to develop our internal people to a level that surpasses the industry level,” he said.

Azhar earlier said that he will withdraw from his position as the interim CEO when FGV had made the selection and will remain as non-executive chairman of the group.

To recap, the CEO position in the company was left vacant after Datuk Zakaria Arshad resigned on Sept 18, following his suspension on Sept 13. — Bernama