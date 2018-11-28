Ringgit closes lower on bearish sentiment

Against a basket of emerging currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today, bouyed by bearish sentiment against a backdrop of weaker regional currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1980/2020 versus the greenback compared with Tuesday’s close of 4.1880/1920.

A dealer said most Asian currencies weakened against the US dollar after a senior US Federal Reserve official backed further rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

“Attention will now turn to a speech by Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell later today and the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November 7-8 meeting, due tomorrow, as investors will be looking for further clues on how ofen the US central bank was likely to hike rates in 2019,” he said.

Against a basket of emerging currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0464/0498 from Tuesday’s 3.0440/0474 and decreased versus the yen to 3.6902/6941 from 3.6853/6898.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit weakened to 5.3571/3626 from yesterday’s 5.3393/3461 but appreciated to 4.7353/7403 from4.7366/7420 versus the euro. — Bernama