Loke promises to take into account public, bus operators’ concerns before deciding on express bus fare hike

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The government will take into consideration the interests of the people and bus operators, before making a decision to raise express bus fares, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said for the moment nothing has been finalised as the matter was in the proposal stage.

"We will consider the request from the operators while taking care of the welfare of the public, before coming to a decision,” he told reporters after attending the Road Transport Department's monthly gathering at the ministry, here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar reportedly said the ministry was considering to increase the express bus fares by 10 to 30 per cent.

The last fare increase for express buses was in 2009 which saw a 31 per cent hike.

Elaborating Loke said the ministry had received requests for bus fare review from several express bus companies on the grounds that maintenance costs have increased.

He said he would be meeting with the stakeholders and would discuss the issue at the National Cost of Living Action Council meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“The cabinet will have the final say on the matter,” he said. — Bernama