FT mufti urges Malaysians to avoid stoking tensions following temple fracas

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Federal Territory mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has called for an end to all forms of provocation over the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subanga Jaya, on Monday as it could cause tension.

He said his office was following the developments of the case and expressed sympathy for the victims in the incident.

Zulkifli said all parties should remain calm and not act in any way that could worsen the conflict.

“A reminder to all not to ‘pour oil into the fire’ as this could cause much greater damage. This issue needs to be handled very carefully.

“As Malaysians, we should not be willing to gamble our future together, over an issue which could actually be resolved amicably,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Zulkifli said racial harmony could be enjoyed by holding strongly to the Rukun Negara (National Principles).

“Our friends, the Indians, Chinese, Malays and others as Malaysians should be mature enough in evaluating the temple incident which did not at all involve racial or religious issues.

“Peace talks among the parties involved should commence immediately so that the tension could be resolved amicably,” he added.

Zulkifli also congratulated the Royal Malaysian Police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Selangor state government for their quick action in handling the incident.

He also prayed for the recovery of fireman Muhammad Adib Muhammad Kassim, 24, who was seriously injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) also called on all parties to be calm and stop spreading lies that could arouse racial sentiments over the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple.

Its chief activist, Datuk Nadzim Johan said they should instead make safeguarding harmony and respecting the beliefs and religious sensitivities of other communities a priority.

“Those who instigate have evil intentions and have managed to make some people act irrationally,” he said in a statement.

Nadzim said PPIM believed in the principle of solidarity in society and stressed that no PPIM member was involved in the temple fracas.

“If there are those who can prove otherwise, please report it to the police and PPIM for stern action to be taken,” he added. — Bernama