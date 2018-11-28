AFF Suzuki Cup: 30,000 tickets to be sold at stadium counters from tomorrow, says FAM

Malaysian National team supporters during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A match against Myanmar at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The remaining 40,000 tickets for the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, first-leg clash between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Saturday will be sold from 10am tomorrow.

The tickets will be sold at the stadium, five Al-Ikhsan Sports outlets (IOC City Mall, The Curve, Wangsa Walk Mall, Plaza Alam Sentral and NU Sentral) and two Football Republic branches (Suria KLCC and Sunway Pyramid).

A total of 30,000 tickets will be sold at the stadium at the counters at Gate A and Gate E from 10am to 5pm. These counters will be opened on Friday and Saturday if there are still tickets available.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement posted on their Facebook page that each person could only buy a maximum of five tickets, priced at RM30 (free seating) and RM5 (children) from the counters.

Meanwhile, 10,000 tickets have been set aside for the Al-Ikhsan and Football Republic branches, which will only sell the RM30 tickets.

Those who purchased theirs online can redeem their tickets from Gate D on Thursday and Friday. On match day (Saturday), they can collect their tickets at Gate D and Gate E from 10am till 8pm.

The RM40 (grandstand) tickets and the 40,000 online tickets were sold out on Tuesday.

The return leg tie between Malaysia and Thailand will be held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 5.

The other semi-final will see the Philippines hosting Vietnam in Bacolod on Dec 2. The second-leg will be in Hanoi on Dec 6. — Bernama