Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Afghan president forms team to negotiate peace with Taliban

Published 52 minutes ago on 28 November 2018

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said a roadmap for peace negotiations has been prepared. — Reuters pic
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said a roadmap for peace negotiations has been prepared. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Nov 28 — Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has formed a 12-strong negotiating team to seek a peace agreement that would include the Taliban in a democratic and inclusive society that respects the rights of women, he told a UN conference today.

“I’m pleased to announce today that after several months of intensive consultation with our citizens across the country, we have formulated a roadmap for peace negotiations,” Ghani said.

“We have formed the required bodies and mechanisms to pursue a peace agreement. We are now moving ahead into the next chapter of the peace process.” — Reuters

Related Articles

In World